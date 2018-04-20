Lax oversight of Minnesota’s deer and elk farmers by the Board of Animal Health, particularly in testing for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), was cited in a report issued Friday morning by the office of Legislative Auditor James Nobles.

Threats posed to captive deer and elk, as well as to wild deer, by the possible spread of CWD are reasons why the board should improve CWD testing compliance by deer and elk farmers, the report said.

Since 2002, CWD has been found on eight Minnesota deer and elk farms and in wild deer in two Minnesota counties, the report noted. Deer and elk producers are required to submit tissue samples for CWD testing for all animals that die on their farms.

But Board of Animal Health staff don’t adequately monitor when farmers submit the required tissues, according to Nobles’ office.

From 2014 to 2017, about a third of deer and elk farmers that reported dead animals in their operations failed to submit tissues from at least one of the animals for CWD testing, the report said.

Nobles recommended that the Board of Animal Health — which should add a representative from the general public, the report said — should more closely oversee deer and elk farmers, strengthen consequences for offending producers and monitor the performance of its field staff.

The board and the DNR also should develop an agreement outlining each of the agency’s data sharing responsibilities.

Tension between the board and the DNR has increased in recent years as the threat of CWD spreading among the state’s wild deer has grown. Increasingly, deer escaping from captive farms has raised the specter of CWD contamination in wild deer spreading from the southeast, where it has been contained so far, to other parts of the state.

The report noted that inadequate fencing of farmed deer and elk has allowed some captive animals to escape.

“We do not know the degree to which this type of apparent enforcement error has occurred, and this lapse in oversight is concerning,’’ the report said.

The report also recommended that the Legislature convene a task force to study whether state laws governing the feeding of wild deer and the importation of captive deer and elk are adequate.

Forty percent of states don’t allow importation of any live deer or elk, the report noted.

Deer feeding, meanwhile, while popular in Minnesota, concentrates wild animals close to one another, increasing the chance of disease contamination from one animal to the next.

On the positive side, the report noted that Nobles’ staff “compared several of Minnesota’s cervid regulations to those from other U.S. states. We found that some Minnesota policies — such as its statewide deer- baiting ban, whole-carcass importation ban, and mandatory CWD testing of farmed cervids — are among the most rigorous in the nation.’’