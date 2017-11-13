The lawyer for a lobbyist who says she was sexually harassed by state Rep. Tony Cornish has sent the lawmaker a letter instructing him to save all documents that could be relevant to a potential lawsuit.

“I write to remind you of your duty to preserve evidence regarding your actions towards my client,” reads the letter from Scott Flaherty to Cornish, the chairman of the House Public Safety Committee.

Cornish has denied wrongdoing. Cornish, a Republican from Vernon Center, was the second lawmaker accused of sexual harassment last week. He has been temporarily suspended from his committee chairmanship. The other accused lawmaker, Sen. Dan Schoen, DFL-St. Paul Park, has been urged to resign by DFL colleagues and Gov. Mark Dayton.

The lobbyist, who is not being named by the Star Tribune, remains unnamed in her attorney’s letter, which repeats allegations revealed in the Star Tribune and other media last week that Cornish pushed her against his office wall and tried to kiss her and propositioned her for sex 40 times over a decade.

Flaherty’s letter says Minnesota law requires preservation of evidence “whenever a party knows or should know that litigation is reasonably foreseeable,” citing case law.