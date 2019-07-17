A landslide Wednesday morning closed a section of the East River Parkway in Minneapolis and temporarily halted Green Line trains between the Stadium Village and West Bank stops.

The parkway between Washington Av. and Arlington St. is expected to remain closed through at least the weekend as officials assess the damage.

University of Minnesota officials notified the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board that part of the slope along the Mississippi riverbank collapsed and slid toward the river. The parkway runs along the upper bluff above the slope.

A trail along the upper bluff and adjacent to the landslide sustained some damage and was closed. No one reportedly was injured and it doesn’t appear the parkway or nearby buildings were damaged, according to a written statement from the park board.

Park officials assume that recent heavy rains may have contributed to the slope failure.

The landslide comes several years after part of the West River Parkway below the University of Medical Center was closed for 26 months after the bluff gave way. That stretch was reopened in September 2016.