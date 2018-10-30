Land O’Lakes said Tuesday it will stop donating money to Iowa Rep. Steve King’s congressional campaign after the Arden Hills-based farm cooperative faced pressure on social media over its support of a politician who has consistently appeared to cozy up with racists and white nationalists.

In a statement, Land O’Lakes said its political action committee has traditionally contributed to lawmakers of both parties that represent the agricultural communities and serve on committees that oversee agricultural policy, but the company said it can’t support King anymore.

“We take our civic responsibility seriously, want our contributions to be a positive force for good and also seek to ensure that recipients of our contributions uphold our company’s values,” the Land O’Lakes statement said. “On that basis, we have determined that our PAC will no longer support Rep. Steve King moving forward.”

The move came after Judd Legum, the author of a newsletter called Popular Information, tweeted that Land O’Lakes donated $2,500 to King’s campaign despite King’s “history of racist comments and, recently, endorsing a white supremacist for mayor.” The tweet has been retweeted nearly 11,000 times and liked 23,000 times.

King is a longtime immigration hawk who has on Twitter expressed admiration for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who was accused of racism by the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

King also endorsed long shot Toronto, Canada, mayoral candidate Faith Goldy, who has said, among other things, that the Nazis in Charlottesville last year have “well thought out ideas.”

The neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer has referred to King, approvingly as “basically an open white nationalist at this point.”

King has served in Congress since 2003 and represents Iowa’s Fourth District, which covers the northwest quadrant of the state and is one of the richest farming regions in the world.