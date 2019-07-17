A visitor to Lake Superior set off on a summer afternoon intending to make the 22-mile voyage from the northeastern tip of Minnesota to rustic Isle Royale.

On a Jet Ski. Alone.

But fog soon got the best of the 42-year-old adventurer from suburban Washington, D.C., and a massive vessel in the form of a Great Lakes freighter plucked him and his personal watercraft from the lake nearly 30 miles south of his never-realized destination.

Norma Roth recalled Dave Crevenston calling Grand Portage Marina early in the afternoon on July 8 and explaining his ill-advised float plan.

“I told him not to try it,” Roth said Wednesday, “and of course, he did it anyway. ... He said he had enough gas for at least a round trip.”

Roth said Crevenston “was somewhat prepared” sporting a wet suit and packing a life jacket when he departed about 4 p.m.

Roughly seven hours later and well after dark, the captain of the Canadian freighter Michipicoten was alerted by the U.S. Coast Guard about the disoriented jet skier along the 689-foot ship’s intended eastward path.

“After receiving the call, without hesitation we proceeded toward the coordinates provided by [the Coast Guard],” Capt. Jonathan Barnes said in an account published online by Rand Logistics, a major provider of freight shipping in the Great Lakes area with a subsidiary that operates the Michipicoten.

Barnes said that Crevenston “had managed to have cell range for only a short period to make a call” and put out his mayday.

With the help of a Coast Guard helicopter, the Michipicoten crew located Crevenston “in good health” and lifted him out of the water and his personal watercraft as well, the captain said.

Barnes hosted Crevenston for the rest of the ship’s trip across Lake Superior to Sault Ste. Marie, where Crevenston disembarked, hundreds of miles from Isle Royale. And even if Crevenston had somehow made it, Isle Royale doesn’t allow the use of personal watercraft.

Roth, of Grand Portage Marina said Crevenston showed up two days later. She said he explained that after being dropped off, he took a flight from Marquette, Mich., to Thunder Bay, Ontario, and rode in a cab 55 miles down to the marina, where his vehicle was parked.

What made Crevenston believe in his quixotic dream? Crevenston said in a text message Wednesday from Alexandria, Va., that he is declining to give version of events.