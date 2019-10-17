L.J. Cooke, who was born in Toledo, Ohio in 1868, served the University of Minnesota for 40 years as basketball coach and head of the athletic department.

He came to Minneapolis in the 1890s. As physical director of the Minneapolis YMCA he introduced basketball to Minneapolis.

In 1896, he became the basketball coach at the University of Minnesota. Over the next 28 seasons, his Gophers teams went 250-135 (.649 winning percentage). The Gophers won five Big Ten titles in his career and during the 1918-19 season, the Gophers were unbeaten (13-0).

He also was responsible for founding the Little Brown Jug tradition in the Gophers football series with University of Michigan. In 1903, after Wolverines coach Fielding Yost demanded the return of a water jug his team had left on Northrop Field after Michigan and the Gophers had played to a 6-6 tie, Cooke told Yost, the Wolverines would have to win it back on the football field.

At Minnesota he coached every sport but football. He was also physical education director and director of ticket sales.

DR. L.J. COOKE

Class: 1963.

Sport: Basketball.

Team: Gophers.