I want you to want me

KQ became an essential destination for musicians — and other entertainers — who wanted to make a mark in the Midwest.

James Young (founding member of Styx): When we started off, Top 40 radio was very narrowly formatted. Stations like KQ embraced album rock as opposed to hit singles and that really opened the door for us to create ourselves. KQ was a slam dunk for us, in a way. My wife’s family was scattered throughout Minnesota and we always heard so much about the station from them and how much they were playing us.

Bob Seger (who'll play a KQ-sponsored 50th anniversary concert Thursday at Xcel Energy Center): From Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man to Live Bullet to today, KQRS has been there from day one.

Stone: One afternoon, I did an interview with Big Mama Thornton, followed by Doc Watson, followed by Leo Kottke. I think John Mayall was waiting outside, very unhappy. It was like a meat market: Take a number for better service.

Kirshbaum: First interview I ever did was with Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead. I think I said something really dumb like, “What’s it like being a rock star?”The benefit of being just 16 was that everyone was so nice to me.

Fisher: People would bang on the door on the middle of the night. One time, at about 2 a.m., Mike Love from the Beach Boys showed up and wondered if he could come in and sit down for a while. I think it was 1970. He picked out music and took calls. He was terrific.

Stone: Carlos Santana had finished a sound check and was bored, so his record guy called up and asked if he could come over to the station. We let him pick the music for two or three hours. He had pretty good taste.

John Lassman (DJ, 1983-94, and morning show producer since 2015): We had just passed a no-smoking ordinance after 30 years of smoking in the Golden Valley location. John Mellencamp came into the studio and lit up a Marlboro. I sad, “Sorry, John. You’re going to have to put that out.” He put it out and then said, “Can you get a soda?” I go down the hall and when I come back he’s smoking again. “John, you’re going to get me in trouble.” He said, “Listen, I can keep smoking and stay or I can put it out and leave.” I told him to keep smoking.

Wally Walker (DJ, 1979-present): I was working on a Sunday afternoon and Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth dropped by to chat. I don’t know what David was on that day, but Eddie kept him under control to some degree. Must have been their first or second album. At the time we had a nice little front lawn outside the studio and by the time they were done, a mini-Woodstock had formed out there. That spur-of-the-moment thing happened all the time back then.

Shawn Phillips (singer/songwriter): KQ was probably one of the most important sources for getting my music out for people to hear it. You could come into the studio and talk about anything. I remember people were particularly enamored with a story I told about driving back from Naples and seeing this perfect rainbow over the top of the mountain. You can’t talk about stuff like that on the radio today.

Beau Siegel (promotions manager for the Elektra/Asylum label and later RCA Records): There’s a certain amount of records KQ broke first: Greg Kihn Band’s “The Break Up Song.” The Georgia Satellites’ “Keep Your Hands to Yourself.” It was the most important station in the Twin Cities for breaking music.

Lassman: Chuck Berry was [in town] in 1987 and I was running around with a cassette desk backstage. I said, “Excuse me, Mr. Berry. Can we get a station ID? I’ve got it written out.” He said, “You ready? This is Chuck Berry and you’re listening to KQ 99.” I went, “That’s great, but let’s try again. It’s KQ 92.” He said, “You get one, son.” And he walked away.

Dave Hamilton (program director, 1985-2012): In 2004, John Fogerty was in town for a concert. He stopped by our studios for a visit along with his wife and young daughter. Over the years KQ had collected customized IDs from most of our classic rock artists, but John was notorious for turning down requests. We had a plan to divide and conquer. With our sister station Radio Disney in the building, a young woman in our promotions department offered to take John’s daughter down the hall to “see the Disney toys.” While John and his wife were cut off from their child, we talked them into allowing John to record an ID for us.

Ray Erick (DJ, 1989-present): I was set to interview Paul McCartney and was told someone would call me ahead of time with some rule. I was home making lunch and the phone rang. It was Paul. He said, “You can have me on as long as you want. Just make sure to cut me off first so it doesn’t look like I’m a snob and I’m too busy for you.’