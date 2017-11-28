The federal agency that regulates nursing homes must take more aggressive steps to prevent and respond to violent crimes and other forms of abuse in senior care facilities, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Tuesday.

The Minnesota Democrat also called on the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to review federal regulatory practices governing elder care.

Klobuchar cited a five-day, Star Tribune special report published earlier this month that detailed repeated failures by regulators to investigate incidents of criminal abuse in senior care homes across Minnesota.

The report found that hundreds of vulnerable residents at senior care centers are beaten, sexually assaulted or robbed each year. Yet the vast majority of these incidents are never investigated, and the perpetrators typically go unpunished. The series also highlighted how abuse victims and their families are often kept in the dark, for months or even years, as state investigations drag on indefinitely and facilities keep the incidents secret.

“A recent report revealed troubling accounts of physical and sexual abuse of senior citizens in Minnesota nursing homes and assisted-living facilities,” Klobuchar wrote in a letter to Eric Hargan, the acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). “Many of these incidents were either insufficiently investigated or not investigated at all.”

In her statement, Klobuchar said she also asked the U.S. Comptroller General Gene Dodaro, head of the GAO, to review federal regulations and recommend changes to current practices at HHS and federal law that would better protect senior citizens from abuse.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., called for more aggressive action by federal action to prevent and respond to incidents of abuse in senior care facilities. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Last year, the Minnesota Health Department received more than 25,000 allegations of neglect, physical abuse, unexplained serious injuries, and thefts in state-licensed homes for seniors. While the agency reviews each of these allegations, only 3 percent of them were investigated on site.

In one incident, a 78-year-old resident at an assisted-living facility in Pequot Lakes, Minn., was sexually assaulted in her bed by a nurse’s aide. Despite having an eyewitness, the facility waited nearly two hours to report the assault to police, and the victim’s family was never notified by law enforcement officials or the state. “This is just one example of a problem affecting seniors across the country,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar raised questions about whether HHS and other agencies were doing enough to ensure that incidents of criminal abuse were being reported to law enforcement.

According to an August memorandum by the HHS Office of Inspector General, more than one-quarter of serious cases of nursing home abuse are not reported to the police, despite state and federal laws requiring prompt reporting. The HHS Inspector General’s office reviewed a sampling of 134 incidents of abuse in 33 states that were serious enough to send the nursing home resident to the emergency room. In 28 percent of these cases, federal auditors found no evidence in hospital records that the abuse had been reported to law enforcement.

