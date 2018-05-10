Budget-minded Kate Spade admirers will now have one more option in the Twin Cities to shop the designer brand's structured handbags and other colorful items.

The Twin Cities area will get its second Kate Spade outlet store this July. It will join the lineup at Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Eagan, taking up the space formerly occupied by now-defunct The Limited.

The region's first Kate Spade outlet opened at the Albertville Premium Outlets in 2016. The Mall of America and the Galleria also have the full-price Kate Spade stores.

The 3,700-square foot Kate Spade New York store at Twin Cities Premium will also sell clothing, accessories, jewelry, shoes, home goods, fragrances and cosmetics.

"Twin Cities shoppers have been clamoring for a kate spade new york for years, and we are excited to announce that it’s becoming a reality,” Peter Lund, Twin Cities Premium's general manager said in a statement.

The outlet mall also recently added a Bath & Body Works. At the same time, it's lost some tenants such as Lucy, which closed all of its stores nationwide.