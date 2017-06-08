An administrative law judge ruled Thursday that a Washington, D.C., cabdriver who harassed Minnesota state Rep. Ilhan Omar last December is guilty of discrimination and offensive language.

Omar, the nation’s first Somali-American legislator, was in the cab with her sister on Dec. 6 when driver Uka Onuma threatened to remove her headscarf and called the sisters “filthy” and “ISIS.”

Judge Claudia Crichlow of the District of Columbia Office of Administrative Hearings fined Onuma $1,000, suspended his cabdriver license for 45 days and ordered him to attend anger management and cultural sensitivity classes.

Omar, DFL-Minneapolis, wrote on her Facebook page Thursday that, “I believe in restorative justice so I am pleased that the judge’s ruling includes classes on cultural sensitivity for Mr. Onuma. Bigotry is a product of ignorance and by educating people, we can move toward respect and understanding. When something like this happens, it can be difficult to come forward. I hope by sharing my experience and the judge’s ruling, it can prevent this from happening to someone else.”

Neither Omar nor her legislative assistant could be reached for further comment Thursday night.