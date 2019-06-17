Jorge Polanco of the Twins continues to lead American League All-Star voting at shortstop. The league batting leader by a sizeable margin also has a large voting lead over runner-up Carlos Correa of the Astros, 818,082-656,995.

The top three vote-getters at each position when “The Primary” balloting ends at 3 p.m. Friday will be in a 28-hour runoff election that begins at 11 a.m. June 26, with the winners starting the All-Star Game on July 9 in Cleveland.

Starters will be announced on June 27 at 7 p.m.; pitchers and reserves will be announced on Sunday, June 30.

The Twins’ C.J. Cron is second at first base, training leader Luke Voit of the Yankees by 110,000 votes. Nelson Cruz is in third place position among designated hitters, 150,000 votes ahead of fourth place Shohei Ohtani of the Angels.

In the outfield, where the top nine players will be in a runoff, Eddie Rosario is sixth, Max Kepler 10th and Byron Buxton 11th. Kepler is 75,000 shy of ninth and Buxton is 95,000 short.

Jason Castro is fourth among catchers, 43,000 votes out of third place; Jonathan Schoop is fourth at second base, but is 360,000 votes out of third place. At third base, Marwin Gonzalez is fifth, 134,000 votes out of third place.

Complete voting totals are here.