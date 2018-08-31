Short takes

• The four playoff spots in the National Women’s Soccer League are all but set. Most of the league isn’t playing this weekend, as the U.S. women’s national team is playing two games against Chile, so the season will wrap up next weekend. North Carolina is the league champion and top seed in the playoffs. Seattle and Portland have clinched playoff berths. Chicago needs just one point in two games to lock up the final spot.

• FIFA President Gianni Infantino was in the United States this week to meet with U.S. Soccer officials and shake hands with President Donald Trump. While he was here, Infantino indicated that he’s not in favor of the planned La Liga games in the United States. It was a reminder that La Liga still needs to get approval from FIFA, CONCACAF and U.S. Soccer, all of which may be too much to ask.

• U.S. men’s national team striker Clint Dempsey abrutly retired last week in the middle of his season with the Seattle Sounders. In some ways, Dempsey was the ideal American player. He had success in Europe, in MLS, and for the national team, all with a no-nonsense take-no-prisoners attitude that exemplified all the things American soccer likes to believe about itself.