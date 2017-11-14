“We are going to the Super Bowl!” crowed “Tonight Show” star Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night.

Fallon will present a live telecast Sunday, Feb. 4 from the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, just a few blocks away from the home of the Big Game.

The special episode will air after the recap, a new episode of “This Is Us” and the late local news.

Fallon previously hosted a live show from Phoenix after Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

No guests have been announced, but don’t be surprised if Justin Timberlake, the game’s halftime performer, bounces over to join his buddy for late-night antics.

Watch Fallon's announcement, in which he was joined by Jon Stewart as he announced a charity fundraiser for autism services: