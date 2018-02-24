– The Timberwolves lost the game and quite possibly their star in Friday’s 120-102 defeat at Houston.

Four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler was helped off the floor late in the third quarter by teammates after he was unable to put weight on his right leg.

He was injured when he pivoted to take a shot and his right knee gave way without any contact to it with less than four minutes left in the third quarter.

He collapsed to the court and soon was surrounded by coach Tom Thibodeau and teammates before Karl-Anthony Towns and Cole Aldrich helped him off the court.

After Butler fell to the floor, the play continued and ended with Taj Gibson committing a horse-collar-like takedown of Harden on a layup. Harden made the desperation heave and ensuing free throw to put the Rockets up 14.

Thibodeau said afterward he hadn’t heard what X-rays showed, adding that Butler would have a magnetic resonance imaging exam on Saturday.

Western Conference coaches selected Butler to play in his fourth All-Star Game last weekend, but he opted not to play in Sunday’s game because he said his body needed rest and he was completely focused on getting his team to the playoffs in the season’s remaining 21 games, which began Friday night against the Rockets.

Houston led 79-68 at the time and without Butler on the floor, the Rockets extended their lead to as many as 17 points by late in the third quarter before the Wolves pulled within single digits with less than five minutes left in the game.

The Rockets pushed their lead to 107-92 with three minutes left.

The last time the two teams played, the Rockets led by a mere four points with fewer than eight minutes left and then made four consecutive three-point shots n fewer than the next two minutes.

Before you knew it, they led by 16 points and the Rockets outscored the Wolves 31-17 the rest of the way on a night when they also outscored the Wolves 66-18 on threes and 48-14 in bench scoring.

By the time it was all over, they also ended the Wolves’ home winning streak — third-longest in franchise history — at 13 games, dating to a Dec. 16 loss to Phoenix.

The Rockets outscored the Wolves 42-28 in the fourth quarter by exploiting matchups after they put shooter Ryan Anderson at center against big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Wolves trailed 55-54 at halftime after they nearly matched the Rockets three for three in a first half when Houston made six and the Wolves five.

After they trailed by six points in the first quarter, the Rockets built a 10-point lead in the third quarter after they made three three-pointers within two minutes early in the quarter.

James Harden made the first with a step-back shot, the kind that Towns picked his brain about during last weekend’s All-Star festivities in Los Angeles.