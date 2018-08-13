Former WWE wrestler Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart has died. He was 63.

According to TMZ Sports, Neidhart died after a fall.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart passed away,” the company wrote on its website. “WWE extends its condolences to Neidhart’s family, friends and fans.”

Neidhart’s daughter Natalya currently wrestles in WWE.

Neidhart, a former NFL player with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, was the brother-in-law of Bret “Hit Man” Hart.

Other WWE superstars, including Ric Flair and The Iron Sheik, also shared their condolences and memories of Neidhart. “My Good Friend Jim Neidhart, A World Class Athlete And A Man Among Men. Rest In Peace,” wrote Ric Flair.

The Iron Shiek added: “One of my oldest friends in the business Jim Neidhart. We travel together I love him forever like a brother. God bless family I never forget you Bubba."

