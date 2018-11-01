Hot Funky Butt Jazz

They're getting ready to jam for a cause in the Guthrie's Dowling Studio. Famed New Orleans trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis is slated to play a bit after Saturday's opening of this new musical marking the 22nd year of Interact Theatre, which was established to dispel myths about disability. Created by the Interact ensemble with songs by Twin Cities composer Aaron Gabriel, the show celebrates a dynamic American art form that drew from a confluence of cultures and flowered despite terrible odds. "Funky Butt" captures a time when people of different races did the forbidden thing of dancing together in hideaways to sounds that officialdom described as "devil's music." The 50-strong ensemble, directed by founding artistic director Jeanne Calvit — a New Orleans native — includes the dynamic Ivory Doublette. (7 p.m. Fri.-Sun., Wed. & Thu. Ends Nov. 18. Guthrie Theater's Dowling Studio, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls. $9. 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.org.)

Rohan Preston