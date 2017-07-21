A Denver-based crafting bar with Minnesota ties has found a new home in Minneapolis’ North Loop.

Upstairs Circus, a bar where patrons can sip cocktails while making a variety of gift-like projects, is hosting its grand opening this weekend, starting with happy hour on Friday night.

There are two other locations of the burgeoning chain, founded by White Bear Lake natives Matt and Kelly Johannsen, both in Denver.

At the new location, as well as the others, bargoers will be able to sip beers (the list focuses on local), wine and specialty cocktails while threading beads for necklaces and bracelets, creating a custom leather coozie or hammering together a wooden six-pack carrier. Crafts range from about $35-39 a person.

A handful of light snacks including flatbreads, cheese and crackers and free truffle popcorn will be available, and patrons can also order food to go from a slew of local restaurants.

The opening weekend includes two sessions on Friday afternoon and evening, a Saturday night project social and two brunch stints on Saturday and Sunday, complete with bottomless mimosas.