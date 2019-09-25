An Iranian woman who helped export restricted technology from the United States to her native country’s government was sentenced to time served this week, and after deportation will reunite with the child she gave birth to while in custody.

Negar Ghodskani, 40, and others illegally obtained restricted communications circuitry from a company in Minnesota for shipment to a firm that supplies the government-owned Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting company.

According to court records, Thief River Falls-based Digi-Key thought it was doing business with a Malaysian company when it shipped digital communications equipment to Green Wave Telecommunications in Kuala Lumpur. However, the materials were diverted to Iran by hiding the ultimate illegal destination and actual users of the technology.

Ghodskani, who gave birth in Australia about two years ago while in custody in an Adelaide jail, was “happy and relieved” Tuesday when she heard Judge Joan Ericksen agree with the defense’s argument and sentenced her to the 2¼ years she has already served since her arrest.

Defense attorney Robert Richman said Wednesday that Ghodskani has been deported back to Iran, where she will be reunited with her husband of nearly nine years and 2-year-old son Nickan.

A letter submitted to the court a week ago by Ali Lotfisetan recounted when his wife gave birth and her three days in the hospital with her baby before having to hand the newborn over to her husband so could resume her imprisonment.

“I went there with my mother-in-law,” Lotfisetan wrote. “She brought the baby out of the room with the officers around her, and they said time to go. She gave him to me, she wasn’t crying, but I cannot explain about the sound she ... made at that time. It was so sad. Everybody like the nurses and cleaners were crying except [the] officers.”

The prosecution had argued for Ghodskani to receive a sentence somewhere between just shy of four years to nearly five years.

The case involving Ghodskani, who pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy to defraud the United States, drew worldwide headlines and caught the attention of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif after she was arrested while living in Australia in 2017. Zarif said “nobody was talking” about her, so he floated the idea of a prisoner swap involving Ghodskani and westerners held in Iranian prisons.

Alireza Jalali, a co-conspirator and Green Wave’s former head of purchasing, was sentenced in March 2018 for his role in the shipments to 15 months in prison.

According to Ghodskani’s guilty plea and other court documents:

Ghodskani assisted in establishing in 2009 and operating Green Wave Telecommunications. Green Wave operated as a front for Fana Moj, an Iranian business that the FBI in Minneapolis said designed components for that nation’s military missile systems.

Fana Moj supplies microwave radio systems and wireless broadband access in Iran. Its principal customer was the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), which is controlled by the Iranian government.

From 2008 until 2011 and before she moved to Australia in 2012, Ghodskani falsely presented herself as an employee of Green Wave to U.S. companies in order to acquire unlawfully sensitive export controlled technology from Digi-Key and two others in Massachusetts on behalf of Fana Moj.

Ghodskani and her co-conspirators concealed the destination and recipients of the exported technology through misstatements, illegal financial transactions and other means. Both the IRIB and Fana Moj have been designated by the U.S. government as off-limits and placed on the “Specially Designated National” list as part of U.S. sanctions against Iran for its continued support of international terrorism.