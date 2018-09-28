AP photo by Alex Brandon

Bob Woodward's campaign to sell his latest bombshell-packed book will include a stop in Minneapolis.

The Pulitzer-prize winning journalist will appear in a conversation with MPR's Kerri Miller Dec. 3 at the State Theatre.

Woodward is best known for co-authoring "All the President's Men" with Carl Bernstein. The book chronicled how the Washington Post reporters were instrumental in ending President Richard Nixon's term in office.

Woodward has written 19 books, most of them about American presidents; all have been national bestsellers. His latest, "Fear: Trump in the White House," sold 1.1 million copies in its first week in the United States.

Tickets range from $48.50 to $58.50 and can be currently purchased by visiting this site.