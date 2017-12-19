The Star Tribune has expanded its Metro Player of the Year brand to include top high school athletes in individual-based sports to join those previously announced in football, soccer and volleyball.

Today we’re announcing four All-Metro Athletes winners from the recently completed fall season.

The boys' cross country runner of the year is Khalid Hussein of Wayzata, who came back from a knee injury to win the Class 2A individual title and lead the Trojans to the state title.

"I was ready for the moment," he said.

Read more about Hussein here.

The girls' tennis player of the year is Nicole Copeland of Edina, the latest in a line of state champions from the powerhouse program that has dominated for a generation.

“Before the season, I had a goal of going undefeated during the general season, but I didn’t really have a goal for state,” she said

Read more about Copeland here

The girls' swimmer of the year is Kelli McCarthy from Edina, who won three gold medals at the state meet, running her career total to eight.

“I’m happy with the way I as well as our team has improved every year,”she said.

Read more about McCarthy here

The girls' cross country runner of the year is Emily Covert of Washburn, the first girl from a Minneapolis public school to win the Class 2A state meet.

“Wait, what? That is unreal," she said after a teacher at Washburn broke that news to her.

Read more about Covert here.

Look for more selections this winter and spring, along with our long-standing metro team and player of the year choices in hockey, basketball, softball, baseball and lacrosse.

All winners from each season will be honored at a special event on June 26 at Target Field.