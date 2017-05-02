An internet privacy measure that passed overwhelmingly in the Minnesota Senate has been removed from a larger budget bill, three weeks before the Legislature adjourns for the year.

Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, who drafted the measure in the Senate, said he’s concerned about the move, which took place last weekend as lawmakers privately worked to assemble final budget bills that will be negotiated with Gov. Mark Dayton. His provision, which passed 66-1 in the Senate, was a response to votes in the U.S. Congress to loosen online privacy regulations and potentially allow internet providers to sell customers’ browsing data. A similar measure was approved in the House and included in an earlier budget bill.

Latz said the online privacy issue has been the top subject he’s heard about from his constituents in recent weeks, and he’s surprised that Republicans leading the end-of-session budget negotiations would “take that kind of political risk, thumbing their nose at the general public on an issue that the public is instinctively concerned about.”

Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound, serves on the committee of House and Senate members considering the jobs, commerce and energy budget bill that originally included the privacy measures. He said in a statement Tuesday morning that the move to take out the provisions is not a final decision.

“Internet Privacy provisions are a work in progress,” he said. “The House and Senate language needs to be reconciled and we will continue to work on it through the rest of this session.”