BEST buy co. inc.
Hubert joly director
Exercised options: 407,880 Price:
$29.91–$31.79
Shares sold: 407,880 Price: $66.97
Date: Sept. 26 Directly holds: 474,410
Mathew Watson officer
Shares sold: 1,033 Price: $68.03–$68.50
Date: Sept. 27-30 Directly holds: 21,749
H.B. Fuller co.
Paula m. cooney director
Exercised options: 3,647 Price: $23.68
Shares sold: 3,647 Price: $46.47
Date: Sept. 30 Directly holds: 10,410
MEDTRONIC PLC
Richard E. kuntz officer
Shares sold: 21,425 Price: $107.51–$108.21
Date: Sept. 27 Directly holds: 78,816
Robert john white officer
Exercised options: 52,165 Price:
Date: Oct. 1 $25.41–$29.52
Directly holds: na
tactile systems technology INC
Robert J. Folkes COO
Shares sold: 2,106 Price: $45.11
Date: Sept. 26 Directly holds: 79,960
Bryan F. rishe officer
Exercised options: 4,812 Price: $0.96–$1.55
Shares sold: 4,812 Price: $45.77–$46.30
Date: Sept. 25 Directly holds: 45,862