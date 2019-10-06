BEST buy co. inc.

Hubert joly director

Exercised options: 407,880 Price:

$29.91–$31.79

Shares sold: 407,880 Price: $66.97

Date: Sept. 26 Directly holds: 474,410

Mathew Watson officer

Shares sold: 1,033 Price: $68.03–$68.50

Date: Sept. 27-30 Directly holds: 21,749

H.B. Fuller co.

Paula m. cooney director

Exercised options: 3,647 Price: $23.68

Shares sold: 3,647 Price: $46.47

Date: Sept. 30 Directly holds: 10,410

MEDTRONIC PLC

Richard E. kuntz officer

Shares sold: 21,425 Price: $107.51–$108.21

Date: Sept. 27 Directly holds: 78,816

Robert john white officer

Exercised options: 52,165 Price:

Date: Oct. 1 $25.41–$29.52

Directly holds: na

tactile systems technology INC

Robert J. Folkes COO

Shares sold: 2,106 Price: $45.11

Date: Sept. 26 Directly holds: 79,960

Bryan F. rishe officer

Exercised options: 4,812 Price: $0.96–$1.55

Shares sold: 4,812 Price: $45.77–$46.30

Date: Sept. 25 Directly holds: 45,862