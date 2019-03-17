ANI Pharmaceuticals INC.
Robert W. Schrepfer, officer
Exercised options: 7,145 Price: $28.76–$33
Shares sold: 11,796 Price: $64.43–$64.50
Directly holds: 47,842
Best Buy Co. Inc.
Richard M. Schulze, beneficial owner
Shares sold: 482,557 Price: $68.87–$68.89
Date: March 11 Indirectly holds: 37,489,340
Mathew Watson, officer
Shares sold: 380 Price: $68.79
Date: March 13 Directly holds: 20,206
Canterbury Park Holding Corp.
Randall D. Sampson, CEO
Exercised options: 4,722 Price: $14.10
Date: March 8 Directly holds: na
Donaldson Co. Inc.
Douglas A. Milroy, director
Shares purchased: 560 Price: $49.05
Date: March 13 Indirectly holds: 6,159
Ecolab Inc.
David W. MacLennan, director
Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $171.05
Date: March 6 Indirectly holds: 10,954
Victoria J. Reich, director
Exercised options: 4,200 Price: $51.74
Shares shared: 4,200 Price: $170.07
Date: March 7 Indirectly holds: 19,267
GRACO INC.
Jeffrey P. Johnson, officer
Exercised options: 54,000 Price: $14.24
Shares sold: 54,000 Price: $47.20
Date: March 8–11 Directly holds: 43,437
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Robert J. Folkes, COO
Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $0.96
Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $61.72–$70.36
Date: March 12-14 Directly holds: 109,154
Tennant Co.
William F. Austen, director
Exercised options: 2,000 Price: $19.54
Date: March 7 Directly holds: na
Toro Co.
Robert C. Buhrmaster, director
Exercised options: 9,000 Price:
Date: March 12–13 $67.23–$67.43
Directly holds: 23,091
UnitedHealth Group inc.
Richard Burke Sr., director
Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $245.01
Date: March 12 Indirectly holds:
1,761,872
Winmark Corp.
Ronald G. Olson, beneficial owner
Shares sold: 900 Price: $171
Date: March 12 Directly holds: 472,298
XCEL ENERGY CORP.
Darla Figoli, officer
Shares sold: 9,000 Price: $56.40
Date: March 12 Directly holds: 50,406
Benjamin Fowke III, CEO
Shares sold: 75,000 Price: $55.13
Date: March 6 Directly holds: 660,951
Judith M. Poferl, officer
Shares sold: 8,953 Price: $55.86
Date: March 11 Directly holds: 7,950