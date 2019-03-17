ANI Pharmaceuticals INC.

Robert W. Schrepfer,  officer

Exercised options: 7,145 Price: $28.76–$33

Shares sold: 11,796 Price: $64.43–$64.50

Directly holds: 47,842

Best Buy Co. Inc.

Richard M. Schulze,  beneficial owner

Shares sold: 482,557 Price: $68.87–$68.89

Date: March 11 Indirectly holds: 37,489,340

Mathew Watson,  officer

Shares sold: 380 Price: $68.79

Date: March 13 Directly holds: 20,206

Canterbury Park Holding Corp.

Randall D. Sampson,  CEO

Exercised options: 4,722 Price: $14.10

Date: March 8 Directly holds: na

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Douglas A. Milroy, director

Shares purchased: 560 Price: $49.05

Date: March 13 Indirectly holds: 6,159

 

Ecolab Inc.

David W. MacLennan, director

Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $171.05

Date: March 6 Indirectly holds: 10,954

Victoria J. Reich, director

Exercised options: 4,200 Price: $51.74

Shares shared: 4,200 Price: $170.07

Date: March 7 Indirectly holds: 19,267

GRACO INC.

Jeffrey P. Johnson,  officer

Exercised options: 54,000 Price: $14.24

Shares sold: 54,000 Price: $47.20

Date: March 8–11 Directly holds: 43,437

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Robert J. Folkes,  COO

Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $0.96

Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $61.72–$70.36

Date: March 12-14 Directly holds: 109,154

Tennant Co.

William F. Austen,  director

Exercised options: 2,000 Price: $19.54

Date: March 7 Directly holds: na

Toro Co.

Robert C. Buhrmaster,  director

Exercised options: 9,000 Price:

Date: March 12–13 $67.23–$67.43

Directly holds: 23,091

UnitedHealth Group inc.

Richard Burke Sr.,  director

Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $245.01

Date: March 12 Indirectly holds:

1,761,872

Winmark Corp.

Ronald G. Olson,  beneficial owner

Shares sold: 900 Price: $171

Date: March 12 Directly holds: 472,298

XCEL ENERGY CORP.

Darla Figoli,  officer

Shares sold: 9,000 Price: $56.40

Date: March 12 Directly holds: 50,406

Benjamin Fowke III,  CEO

Shares sold: 75,000 Price: $55.13

Date: March 6 Directly holds: 660,951

Judith M. Poferl, officer

Shares sold: 8,953 Price: $55.86

Date: March 11 Directly holds: 7,950