3M Co.

James L. Bauman, officer

Exercised options: 16,065 Price: $78.72

Shares sold: 16,065 Price:

Date: Feb. 11 $200.22–$200.33

Directly holds: 24,403

Julie L. Bushman, officer

Exercised options: 26,344 Price: $78.72

Shares sold: 13,172 Price:

Date: Feb. 7 $199.26–$200.01

Directly holds: 34,373

Nicholas C. Gangestad, CFO

Exercised options: 1,681 Price: $78.72

Shares sold: 4,681 Price:

Date: Feb. 7 $201.15–$201.47

Directly holds: 30,691

Paul A. Keel, officer

Exercised options: 9,410 Price: $78.72

Shares sold: 9,410 Price:

Date: Feb. 8 $199.14–$199.16

Directly holds: 13,599

Jon T. Lindekugel, officer

Exercised options: 5,940 Price: $89.47

Shares sold: 5,940 Price:

Date: Feb. 7 $199.63–$199.66

Directly holds: 10,475

Michael G. Vale , officer

Exercised options: 8,906 Price: $78.72

Shares sold: 8,906 Price: $199.29

Date: Feb. 7 Directly holds: 42,699

Ippocratis Vrohidis, officer

Exercised options: 7,547 Price:

$101.49–$126.72

Shares sold: 8,513 Price:

Date: Feb. 7 $199.35–$199.61

Directly holds: 736

Digi International Inc.

Jon A. Nyland, officer

Exercised options: 65,624 Price:

$8.03–$10.63

Shares sold: 65,624 Price:

Date: Feb. 5–12 $13.23–$13.56

Directly holds: 43,366

Ecolab inc.

John J. Zillmer, director

Exercised options: 5,200 Price: $38.63

Date: Feb. 11 Directly holds: na

Fastenal Co.

Leland J. Hein, officer

Exercised options: 39,583 Price:

$42–$56

Shares sold: 39,583 Price:

Date: Feb. 12 $62,84–$62.90

Directly holds: 7,611

H.B. Fuller co.

Timothy J. Keenan, general counsel

Exercised options: 13,205 Price: $20.57

Shares sold: 13,205 Price: $48.32

Date: Feb. 12 Directly holds: 24,723

Graco Inc.

David M. Lowe, officer

Exercised options: 141,000 Price: $6.93

Date: Feb. 8 Directly holds: na

Timothy R. White, officer

Exercised options: 4,800 Price: $6.93

Shares sold: 4,800 Price: $43.77

Date: Feb. 8 Directly holds: 46,425

Northern Oil and Gas

Crestview Partners III, owner

Shares sold: 1,309,397 Price:

Date: Feb. 7-12 $2.17–$2.34

Indirectly holds: 39,883,264

Protolabs inc.

Rainer Gawlick, director

Exercised options: 700 Price: $5.56

Date: Feb. 11 Directly holds: na

SPS Commerce INC.

Kimberly K. Nelson, CFO

Shares sold: 5,080 Price:

Date: Feb. 12–14 $94–$105.43

Directly holds: 47,662

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Robert J. Folkes, COO

Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $0.96

Shares sold: 5,000 Price:

Date: Feb. 11–13 $68.61–$70.22

Directly holds: 107,770

Xcel Energy Inc.

Scott M. Wilensky, general counsel

Shares sold: 15,004 Price: $53.07

Date: Feb. 13 Directly holds: 108,946