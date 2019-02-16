3M Co.
James L. Bauman, officer
Exercised options: 16,065 Price: $78.72
Shares sold: 16,065 Price:
Date: Feb. 11 $200.22–$200.33
Directly holds: 24,403
Julie L. Bushman, officer
Exercised options: 26,344 Price: $78.72
Shares sold: 13,172 Price:
Date: Feb. 7 $199.26–$200.01
Directly holds: 34,373
Nicholas C. Gangestad, CFO
Exercised options: 1,681 Price: $78.72
Shares sold: 4,681 Price:
Date: Feb. 7 $201.15–$201.47
Directly holds: 30,691
Paul A. Keel, officer
Exercised options: 9,410 Price: $78.72
Shares sold: 9,410 Price:
Date: Feb. 8 $199.14–$199.16
Directly holds: 13,599
Jon T. Lindekugel, officer
Exercised options: 5,940 Price: $89.47
Shares sold: 5,940 Price:
Date: Feb. 7 $199.63–$199.66
Directly holds: 10,475
Michael G. Vale , officer
Exercised options: 8,906 Price: $78.72
Shares sold: 8,906 Price: $199.29
Date: Feb. 7 Directly holds: 42,699
Ippocratis Vrohidis, officer
Exercised options: 7,547 Price:
$101.49–$126.72
Shares sold: 8,513 Price:
Date: Feb. 7 $199.35–$199.61
Directly holds: 736
Digi International Inc.
Jon A. Nyland, officer
Exercised options: 65,624 Price:
$8.03–$10.63
Shares sold: 65,624 Price:
Date: Feb. 5–12 $13.23–$13.56
Directly holds: 43,366
Ecolab inc.
John J. Zillmer, director
Exercised options: 5,200 Price: $38.63
Date: Feb. 11 Directly holds: na
Fastenal Co.
Leland J. Hein, officer
Exercised options: 39,583 Price:
$42–$56
Shares sold: 39,583 Price:
Date: Feb. 12 $62,84–$62.90
Directly holds: 7,611
H.B. Fuller co.
Timothy J. Keenan, general counsel
Exercised options: 13,205 Price: $20.57
Shares sold: 13,205 Price: $48.32
Date: Feb. 12 Directly holds: 24,723
Graco Inc.
David M. Lowe, officer
Exercised options: 141,000 Price: $6.93
Date: Feb. 8 Directly holds: na
Timothy R. White, officer
Exercised options: 4,800 Price: $6.93
Shares sold: 4,800 Price: $43.77
Date: Feb. 8 Directly holds: 46,425
Northern Oil and Gas
Crestview Partners III, owner
Shares sold: 1,309,397 Price:
Date: Feb. 7-12 $2.17–$2.34
Indirectly holds: 39,883,264
Protolabs inc.
Rainer Gawlick, director
Exercised options: 700 Price: $5.56
Date: Feb. 11 Directly holds: na
SPS Commerce INC.
Kimberly K. Nelson, CFO
Shares sold: 5,080 Price:
Date: Feb. 12–14 $94–$105.43
Directly holds: 47,662
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Robert J. Folkes, COO
Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $0.96
Shares sold: 5,000 Price:
Date: Feb. 11–13 $68.61–$70.22
Directly holds: 107,770
Xcel Energy Inc.
Scott M. Wilensky, general counsel
Shares sold: 15,004 Price: $53.07
Date: Feb. 13 Directly holds: 108,946
