BEST BUY CO. inc.
Trish Walker officer
Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $77.66
Date: Aug. 29 Directly holds: 21,698
Keith j. nelson general counsel
Exercised options: 14,524 Price: $40.85
Shares sold: 33,473 Price:
Date: Sept. 4 $80.37–$80.97
Directly holds: 83,025
Asheesh Saksena officer
Shares sold: 26,309 Price:
Date: Sept. 5 $80.04-$80.62
Directly holds: 51,169
ecolab inc.
darrell r. brown director
Exercised options: 11,800 Price:
$35.63–$45.67
Shares sold: 11,800 Price: $150.25
Date: Aug. 31 Directly holds: 10,341
angela m. busch officer
Exercised options: 2,000 Price: $36.63
Date: Aug. 31 Directly holds: na
golden entertainment
stephen A. Arcana COO
Exercised options: 50,000 Price: $7.34
Date: Aug. 29
Shares sold: 37,280 Price:
Date: Aug. 29-31 $28.31–$29.03
Directly holds: 18.434
lyle a. berman director
Exercised options: 211,739 Price:
Date: Sept. 4-6 $2.07–$5.09
Shares sold: 36,493 Price: $27–$28.10
Date: Sept. 4-5 Directly holds:
1,408,261
golden entertainment
Sean T. Higgins officer
Exercised options: 17,188 Price: $8.86
Shares sold: 11,840 Price: $28.86
Date: Aug. 31 Directly holds: 9,875
GRACO INC.
Caroline M. Chambers officer
Exercised options: 97,500 Price: $6.93
Shares sold: 97,500 Price: $47.10
Date: Aug. 29 Directly holds: 21,592
Hormel foods corp.
thomas R. Day officer
Exercised options: 20,000 Price: $9.56
Shares sold: 11,856 Price: $38.52
Date: Aug. 30 Directly holds: 120,562
glenn R. Leitch officer
Exercised options: 36,000 Price:
$6.32–$9.56
Shares sold: 13,925 Price: $39.14
Date: Sept. 4 Directly holds: 70,075
Steven J. Lykken officer
Exercised options: 14,000 Price: $6.32
Shares sold: 3,614 Price: $38.93
Date: Aug. 31 Directly holds: 10,723
Intricon corp.
philip irving smith director
Exercised options: 10,000 Price:
$5.85–$8.80
Shares sold: 10,000 Price:
Date: Aug. 31 $73,48-$74.96
Directly holds: na
medtronic plc
hooman hakami officer
Exercised options: 26,159 Price: $62.76
Shares sold: 26,159 Price: $96.29
Date: Aug. 31 Directly holds: 62,647
surmodics inc.
susan e. knight director
Exercised options: 7,112 Price:
Date: Aug. 28 $20.37–$22.58
Price: na
gary R. maharaj CEO
Shares sold: 5,000 Price:
Date: Sept. 4 $79.40–$80.16
Directly holds: 170,279
tactile systems technology inc.
robert j. folkes COO
Exercised options: 3,044 Price: $1.55
Shares sold: 3,044 Price: $67.25-$67.77
Date: Sept. 4 Directly holds: 118,236
Toro co.
Amy E. Dahl officer
Exercised options: 5,380 Price: $10.18
Shares sold: 2,690 Price: $60.76
Date: Aug. 30 Directly holds: 11,151
winmark corp.
leah a. goff officer
Exercised options: 2,000 Price:
$59.77–$66.29
Shares sold: 1,250 Price: $149.22
Date: Aug. 30 Directly holds: 9,250
