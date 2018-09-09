BEST BUY CO. inc.

Trish Walker officer

Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $77.66

Date: Aug. 29 Directly holds: 21,698

Keith j. nelson general counsel

Exercised options: 14,524 Price: $40.85

Shares sold: 33,473 Price:

Date: Sept. 4 $80.37–$80.97

Directly holds: 83,025

Asheesh Saksena officer

Shares sold: 26,309 Price:

Date: Sept. 5 $80.04-$80.62

Directly holds: 51,169

ecolab inc.

darrell r. brown director

Exercised options: 11,800 Price:

$35.63–$45.67

Shares sold: 11,800 Price: $150.25

Date: Aug. 31 Directly holds: 10,341

angela m. busch officer

Exercised options: 2,000 Price: $36.63

Date: Aug. 31 Directly holds: na

golden entertainment

stephen A. Arcana COO

Exercised options: 50,000 Price: $7.34

Date: Aug. 29

Shares sold: 37,280 Price:

Date: Aug. 29-31 $28.31–$29.03

Directly holds: 18.434

lyle a. berman director

Exercised options: 211,739 Price:

Date: Sept. 4-6 $2.07–$5.09

Shares sold: 36,493 Price: $27–$28.10

Date: Sept. 4-5 Directly holds:

1,408,261

 

golden entertainment

Sean T. Higgins officer

Exercised options: 17,188 Price: $8.86

Shares sold: 11,840 Price: $28.86

Date: Aug. 31 Directly holds: 9,875

GRACO INC.

Caroline M. Chambers officer

Exercised options: 97,500 Price: $6.93

Shares sold: 97,500 Price: $47.10

Date: Aug. 29 Directly holds: 21,592

Hormel foods corp.

thomas R. Day officer

Exercised options: 20,000 Price: $9.56

Shares sold: 11,856 Price: $38.52

Date: Aug. 30 Directly holds: 120,562

glenn R. Leitch officer

Exercised options: 36,000 Price:

$6.32–$9.56

Shares sold: 13,925 Price: $39.14

Date: Sept. 4 Directly holds: 70,075

Steven J. Lykken officer

Exercised options: 14,000 Price: $6.32

Shares sold: 3,614 Price: $38.93

Date: Aug. 31 Directly holds: 10,723

Intricon corp.

philip irving smith director

Exercised options: 10,000 Price:

$5.85–$8.80

Shares sold: 10,000 Price:

Date: Aug. 31 $73,48-$74.96

Directly holds: na

 

medtronic plc

hooman hakami officer

Exercised options: 26,159 Price: $62.76

Shares sold: 26,159 Price: $96.29

Date: Aug. 31 Directly holds: 62,647

surmodics inc.

susan e. knight director

Exercised options: 7,112 Price:

Date: Aug. 28 $20.37–$22.58

Price: na

gary R. maharaj CEO

Shares sold: 5,000 Price:

Date: Sept. 4 $79.40–$80.16

Directly holds: 170,279

tactile systems technology inc.

robert j. folkes COO

Exercised options: 3,044 Price: $1.55

Shares sold: 3,044 Price: $67.25-$67.77

Date: Sept. 4 Directly holds: 118,236

Toro co.

Amy E. Dahl officer

Exercised options: 5,380 Price: $10.18

Shares sold: 2,690 Price: $60.76

Date: Aug. 30 Directly holds: 11,151

winmark corp.

leah a. goff officer

Exercised options: 2,000 Price:

$59.77–$66.29

Shares sold: 1,250 Price: $149.22

Date: Aug. 30 Directly holds: 9,250