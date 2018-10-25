An infant's death months ago in a Duluth home is now a case of homicide, authorities have determined.

Five-week-old Jamal T. Chaterlays-Simpson suffered a head injury in residence in the Gimaajii-Mino-Bimaadizimin apartment building in the 200 block of W. 2nd Street and was hospitalized at Children's of Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement Wednesday that Jamal died on Aug. 10 and "the manner of death is homicide."

Police in Duluth are heading the investigation, and they have yet to say anything about arrests or a motive.

An online obituary read that Jamal "lived most of his short life bringing joy and laughter to his family, especially his brother and sister. Jamal left an indelible mark on those who loved him and will be forever missed."

A memorial service was held for Jamal on Sept. 8 in Cloquet, Minn. Survivors include his parents, Virginia Chaterlays and Sedda Simpson, and siblings James Chaterlays and Victoria Simpson.