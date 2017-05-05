More than 150 people gathered outside the Eden Prairie office of U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen Friday afternoon to show anger over his vote Thursday for the Republican measure repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

A protest was also planned outside the Burnsville office of U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, who along with the other Minnesota Republican in the House, U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, also voted for the Republican-crafted American Health Care Act (AHCA).

Lining up outside Prairie Center Drive, protesters chanted "Hey, ho, Paulsen's got to go" and "Shame on Erik." Some cars honked in support as they drove by.

The protest was organized by the Third Congressional District chapter of Indivisible, a protest group that's sprung up in recent months in response to the agenda of President Trump and Republicans in Congress. The group has organized a number of protest events aimed at Paulsen in recent weeks.

"I just don't think that he cares," said Cathy Larson of Chanhassen. Larson said she suffers from respiratory problems following a bout of pneumonia, and she had an oxygen bag at her side connected by tube to her nose. The vote "just makes me sad this is the direction the country is going," she said.

The lunch-hour demonstration wrapped up around 1:30 p.m., with a second in the same location planned around dinner time. A spokesman for Paulsen's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and staff on the scene said they could not comment on the demonstration.

The five Minnesota DFLers in the U.S. House all voted against the measure.

Paulsen and Lewis both explained their votes for the Republican-crafted American Health Care Act in prepared statements released after Thursday's vote. Paulsen said that "Obamacare is no longer acceptable" and called the bill "just the latest step in reforming our health care system." Lewis said the legislation would offer "much-needed relief" including "lower premiums, universal access, and greater patient choice."

Angry commenters swiftly flooded Paulsen's Facebook page in the hours after the vote, many indicating that they live in his district in the western Twin Cities suburbs. More than 1,700 comments, most of them negative, had been posted by late morning. Many noted they were Paulsen's constituents.

Emmer's Facebook page had more than 700 comments by late Friday morning. Members of Emmer's staff were responding to many posts. "Members of Congress only have 4 lines and due to a high influx of calls, they are full at times," Emmer staff wrote in response to one woman's complaint that his office was not taking phone calls.

At the Eden Prairie protest, Kara Rios of Edina, a former health care executive with UnitedHealth Group, said Paulsen's vote had motivated her to work against his re-election next year. She had a 3-month-old son die of hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and she believes under provisions of the AHCA that his treatment would have sent her family into bankruptcy.

"I don't think the ACHA is the solution," Rios said. "It causes more problems."