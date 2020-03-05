A performance without the performer

Choreographer Faye Driscoll isn’t physically at the Walker Art Center’s seventh-floor gallery, but she is there in spirit. For her first art gallery installation, “Come on In,” she invites visitors to experience a heightened awareness of their own bodies. Seven pairs of headphones are arranged on six cushy, bed-like platforms. In what she calls “guided choreography,” each 5- to 8-minute audio recording takes museumgoers on a sensorial journey through art-historical references and visceral physical experiences. Some recordings focus on grief and loss, themes she works with in “Thank You for Coming: Space,” the last installment of her Walker-commissioned dance/performance trilogy, happening in the Walker’s McGuire Theater. (Performance: 8 p.m. Fri-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. $20.80-$26. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11-5 Tue.-Wed. & Sun.; 11- 9 Thu.; Ends June 14. $7.50-$15. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls. 612-375-7600 or walkerart.org)

alicia eler