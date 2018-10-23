DFL state Rep. Ilhan Omar and her Republican challenger, Jennifer Zielinski, met Tuesday for their only debate during the campaign for an open Minneapolis-area House seat, as Omar warned the country is “at a dangerous crossroads under President Donald Trump.

Omar, the front-runner to replace U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison in the heavily DFL Fifth District, said in the debate in Minnesota Public Radio’s St. Paul studio that if elected she would vote to impeach Trump, if given the chance.

“This is a president really that has put his interests and his financial interests above the country’s … interests and so there are multiple things the president has done to qualify for him to get impeached,” Omar said, adding that it was more important to make changes at the ballot box to “make sure no one associated with this presidency is in power.”

Zielinski, a Republican party activist who works in health care, said she did not always agree with Trump and insisted she would represent the interests of the district, which has been a safely Democratic seat since 1962.

During the debate, Zielinski, 35, of Minneapolis, raised recent complaints from a Republican state lawmaker that Omar misused campaign funds to pay her divorce lawyer and to pay for airfare to Estonia and to a political rally in Boston.

“Someone who is running for office should know there is a difference between a violation and an allegation,” Omar countered. “The truth is, I have never been cited for a violation.”

Omar, 35, called the complainant, Rep. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, “overzealous” and suggested his complaint was politically motivated. She told moderator Tom Crann that there was no investigation underway by the state Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board. Drazkowski has made public a letter from the board ordering an investigation into one of the complaints.

The candidates also addressed health care during the debate: Omar said she supports a single-payer health care system. while Zielinski vowed not to vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a proper replacement in place.

The two seemed to back scientific consensus on the existence and causes of climate change, but disagreed on businesses’ role in stemming the crisis.

Omar also said Tuesday that she would rather have seen Congress act to cancel student debt than vote for the 2017 tax bill that Zielinski said she would have supported.

Twitter: @smontemayor