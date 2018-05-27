A motorcyclist who struck a deer on a two-lane highway in western Wisconsin and died has been identified.
Peter L. Heckman, 55, of Cumberland, Wis., was riding west on County Road E. in Polk County about 9:30 a.m. on May 14, when he hit the animal, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Heckman died four days later at North Memorial Medical Center, the examiner's office said.
