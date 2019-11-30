Unlike Super Bowl 52, Minnesota fans got skin in this snowy football game. Boy, do they.

It’s the 10-1 Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. the 9-2 Wisconsin Badgers at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

For the Axe. For the Big Ten West Championship. For a probable trip to the Rose Bowl.

As if the excitement couldn’t get any greater, a national television audience got an early morning peek at how we do winter. Eager Gophers and Badgers fans lined up several deep before 2 a.m. on Northrop Mall for prime spots at ESPN’s live “College GameDay” broadcast from the Twin Cities campus.The popular show is making its Minnesota debut amid a fresh white blanket of snow.

Athletic Director Mark Coyle was there with his hot chocolate taking it all in.

“It’s awesome for our whole state to have a three-hour commercial,” he said in reference to the well-traveled national sports show.

Coyle, who brought Coach P.J. Fleck to Minnesota, seemed more than pleased with what his third-year coach has wrought. Fleck, Coyle said, laid out a vision and delivered.

“He’s connected not just our campus but our entire state,” he said.

The crowd of mostly Gophers fans basked in their moment in the college football sun — even if the early morning weather was gray and wet and hovering in the mid-30s.

Engaged St. Paul couple Jake Wakem and Jess Dobbs got up at 6 a.m. and came carrying a sign indicating that one of them would be sleeping on the couch tonight.

Dobbs is a native of Racine, Wis., and true Badgers fan. She wore red and white gameday suspenders and gear.

Gophers backer Wakem was in maroon and gold striped suspenders.

She is a Wisconsin grad. He got his degree from the University of St. Thomas.

“It’s an opportunity we couldn’t say no to,” he said of the morning pepfest.

While it was hours before game time, Coyle couldn’t help but ask the rhetorical question on everyone’s mind: “How great is the stadium going to be this afternoon?”

The on-campus anticipation began building Friday, on a day the U was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and would normally be quiet. But this year, preparations were afoot for the most meaningful Badgers-Gophers football game in generations. Committed and newly converted fans were expected to attend. Fair-weather fans would see the foul weather that a committed Midwesterner would consider only a small price to pay for the pleasure of being part of history.

TCF Bank Stadium is sold to its 51,000 capacity. Workers were constructing the “College GameDay” set in advance of its Saturday morning broadcast — the first time it’s made a stop in Minneapolis, in part thanks to Fleck’s earnest and energized behest.

Gameday weather? A classic Midwestern mix of snow, rain, sleet and wind.

Even the most casual of sports fans have had to take note of a marquee game that might finally bestow gridiron joy on Stadium Village. Hours before the action began on the TCF turf, fans got their game on from downtown to Dinkytown, indoors and out, fancy and, ah, chill. Along the Green Line, fans in full Gophers regalia were seen inside and outside the train six hours before kickoff.

The winner of Saturday’s game is most likely headed to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The Badgers have been four times since 1994, most recently in 2013. The Gophers? Don’t ask. It’s been a distant dream for decades, seemingly out of reach, a prize for other teams, but not this one.

Sure, the Minnesota Vikings haven’t won a Super Bowl, but they’ve been in the game four times and oh-so-close in other heartbreaking seasons. Gophers fans have had no such precarious dreams in years.

Saturday was a day to relish the return to relevance for the long-suffering program even before an outcome was written. Until the final whistle blows, Gophers fans live in that sweet stretch where dreams of California dance brightly.