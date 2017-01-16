A wintry mix of ice and sleet could challenge motorists in parts of the Twin Cities come Monday evening’s commute, but there’s a January thaw in store for the Twin Cities that should extend through the coming weekend.

By week’s end, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), a string of days with highs in the lower 40s is likely.

The “extended forecasts keep us at above-average temps through much of the second half of the month,” according to Star Tribune meteorologist Paul Douglas. “Our dwindling snowpack will likely become crusty over the next few days.”

The southern swath of Minnesota a touch above and below the I-90 corridor, is dealing with a wintry mix of rain and sleet that is icing over many driving surfaces.

Similar icy conditions Sunday were factors in five highway deaths in the central United States, three in Missouri, and one each in Oklahoma and Kansas. Freezing rain persisted Monday in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa, but the severity of the weather has eased, forecasters said.

By late Monday afternoon, that band of worrisome weather could graze the Twin Cities area and affect the evening commute, forecasters have cautioned.

From south-central Minnesota into parts of the metro area and then onto western Wisconsin, “the potential exists for up to a 10th of an inch of ice accumulation, with up to 2 inches of snow as well,” reads a hazardous weather notice from the NWS.

“Avoid travel, if you can,” the NWS added, “especially later this afternoon and tonight.”

If there is such a thing as good timing for bad driving weather, Monday being a federal holiday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — is keeping traffic lighter than usual with many people off work.

The other side of this annoyance is where the largely precipitation-free warm-up resides. The weather service envisions highs on Monday and Tuesday inching above freezing, then it’s upward from there to 37 on Wednesday, 42 on Thursday, and then more low 40s through Sunday.