Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve is OK with the Supreme Court’s decision to allow states to legalize sports betting.
“Yeah, I love the idea,’’ she said. “I don’t know all the ins and outs. But on the surface, when I think about sports betting …. I think maybe the casual fan might grow a little more interested and maybe knowledge would increase as a result of that. Because you’re not going to put your money out there unless you know exactly what you’re talking about.
"And so I think that creates greater engagement. I think it’s positive. Obviously there are people that might be against it. I think it is, overall, a positive thing.’’
Maya Moore was fine with the decision, too.
“I’m sure it will benefit the sport industry,’’ she said. “Personally, I don’t necessarily pay a ton of attention to that form of entertainment. Obviously it’s a huge industry. But it will, for sure, impact pro sports in a positive way, as far as people getting involved. It’s another way for people to connect.’’
