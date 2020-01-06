Two 13-year-old boys have been arrested after they allegedly set merchandise on fire inside a Walmart store in Hutchinson, Minn.

Authorities used store surveillance to identify the teens believed to be responsible for the blaze that broke out Sunday afternoon in the men’s clothing section of the store at 1300 S. Hwy. 15, said Hutchinson Police Chief Tom Gifferson.

The fire around 3 p.m. caused an estimated $1 million to $2 million in damage, according to the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.

The store’s sprinkler system activated, but members of the Hutchinson Police and Fire departments found a small fire still burning when they arrived, Gifferson said.

“Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the fire was deliberately set,” he said.

Authorities later took two teens into custody. Charges against the boys are pending with the McLeod County Attorney’s Office, Gifferson said.

A Walmart spokesman said the store remained closed on Monday.

“We’re grateful no customers or associates were hurt,” said Casey Staheli, spokesman for the retailer. “We appreciate the quick response of local firefighters and law enforcement and are assisting them as they investigate.”