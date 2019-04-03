Husky Energy will continue using hydrogen fluoride, a highly toxic chemical, at the Superior, Wis. refinery that exploded and burned a year ago.

The Calgary-based company announced Tuesday it will spend more $400 million to rebuild the refinery, but said that ditching hydrogen fluoride in the refining process would not be economically practical.

Tanks of hydrogen fluoride were never breached during the April 26 conflagration, which was caused by an eroded valve. But large parts of Superior, a city of 27,000, were evacuated due to fears of a hydrogen fluoride release.

Hydrofluoric acid, hydrogen fluoride dissolved in water, is used as catalyst to boost octane in gasoline about half of the nation's refineries. The chemical can cause severe burns, or with sufficient exposure, kill. Exposure can occur through inhalation and skin contact.

"The largest risk to the public at the Husky refinery is undoubtedly hydrogen fluoride," said Ginger Juel, co-founder of the Twin Ports Action Alliance, which has campaigned against the chemical's use at the Superior site. "Is public safety less important than the investors' bottom line?"

Husky, in a press statement, said it plans safety enhancements to its hydrogen fluoride use, including enhanced leak detection and "additional layers of water mitigation." Water helps to dilute hydrofluoric acid in case of a leak.

Husky said construction on the Superior refinery is expected to begin this fall, with a target of resuming partial operations in late 2020. The nearly 70-year-old refinery employs about 200 people when it's running. The rebuild will create 350 construction jobs, Husky said.

The company said it considered other options to hydrogen fluoride. About half of U.S. refineries use sulfuric acid to boost octane levels in gasoline. Sulfuric acid is hazardous, too, but it doesn't vaporize as easy as hydrofluoric acid.

No U.S. refinery has converted from hydrofluoric acid, though Chevron plans to do so at its Salt Lake City refinery using a new technology. Husky said that technology has not yet been "commercially proven."

The company said it considered converting to sulfuric acid at the Superior refinery, but concluded it wasn't "commercially viable." Such a conversing presents "substantial technological and operational challenges," and would result in increased air emissions and greenhouse gases, the company said.

Husky did not put a price tag on a move to sulfuric acid, but cost is likely the company's biggest risk. Converting a refinery from the hydrofluoric acid process costs tens of millions of dollars — an investment that doesn't generate more revenue.

The Superior refinery is a major source for gasoline and other oil products in the Twin Ports. It's a small refinery, with production capacity of 38,000 barrels of oil per day.

Flint Hills' sprawling Pine Bend refinery in Rosemount and Marathon's refinery in South St. Paul respectively have barrel-per-day capacities of about 100,000 and around 310,000. The Marathon refinery uses hydrofluoric acid to boost octane; Flint Hills, sulfuric acid.