Hundreds of people are expected to gather at the Minnesota State Capitol at midday Saturday in dueling protests focused on Islam in America.

In one of many such rallies scheduled in more than 20 U.S. cities, a group called Act for America will hold what it called a March Against Sharia. “If you stand for human rights, please join us to march against Sharia. Sharia is incompaitble [sic] with our Constitution and with American values,” the group wrote on its Facebook page. “We stand against female genital mutilations and child marriages.”

American Muslim groups and their supporters say such statements are based on a gross and prejudiced misunderstanding of what sharia is and how it is manifested in different cultures. They have accused Act for America of racism and Islamophobia and plan counterprotests nationwide.

As of late Friday, 100 to 200 people had said on Facebook that they’ll join the Act for America gathering, which is set to begin at noon at the State Capitol. More than 400 had indicated they’ll join the counterprotest, which will begin at 11 a.m. Among the latter’s endorsing groups are Students for a Democratic Society, the Antiwar Committee, Young Muslim Collective and Women Against Military Madness.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN), a Muslim civil rights organization, said Friday night that it’s encouraging people to join the counterprotest as part of several “anti-hate events” it’s planned for Saturday.

In addition, it’s inviting protesters to tour a nearby mosque, the Minnesota Dawah Institute at 478 University Av. W., St. Paul, later in the afternoon. And from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, it is inviting the public to a “Unity Iftar,” a dinner that breaks the Ramadan fast, at the Cedar Cultural Center, 504 Cedar Av., Minneapolis.

Act for America says on its website that it aim to fight terrorism and promote national security. It portrays sharia, a set of Islamic principles drawn from the Qu’ran and the teachings of the prophet Mohammed, as incompatible with democracy.

In the United States, sharia is most likely to come up in divorce and custody proceedings or business litigation that could not be resolved in a religious setting. The kinds of extreme practices Act for America blames on sharia are isolated and primarily cultural, scholars and Muslim leaders say, and roundly rejected by a vast majority of Muslims.