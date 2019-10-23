Here's a round-up of prep sports news in the last 24 hours from our high school sports hubs:
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted had lost 18 straight games, dating back to 2017, but came through in the first round of the state football sections to shock No. 2-seed Concordia Academy.
Minneapolis Washburn coaching legend George Wemeier, whose teams once went undefeated for 60 games, died at age 89.
Complete coverage of the girls' and boys' state soccer quarterfinals, including Cham[plin Park's thrilling overtime victory over Stillwater, is on our soccer hub.
Tuesday night's sectional football scoreboard, and Saturday's scheduled games, are here.
Our latest Athletes of the Week are here.
