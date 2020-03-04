StarTribune

How Minnesota voted in the 2020 presidential primary, neighborhood by neighborhood

By and Star Tribune

Former Vice President Joe Biden's decisive win in Minnesota's Democratic primary echoed his big victories in other Super Tuesday states as he surged to lead the presidential nomination battle.

After Minnesota's U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar unexpectedly suspended her campaign the day prior and endorsed Biden, primary voters seemingly responded, allowing him to defeat the race's previous front-runner U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, with whom he split the state's pledged delegates.

Sanders performed strongly in Minneapolis and St. Paul, but the Twin Cities suburbs trended in Biden's direction.

Explore the map below to see detailed precinct-by-precinct results showing where Biden bested his rivals across Minnesota.

Precinct leader
Biden
Bloomberg
Buttigieg
Klobuchar
Sanders
Warren
Other

Source: Precinct map from Minnesota Geospatial Commons; results from Minnesota Secretary of State

Michael Corey is a news developer for the Star Tribune. He specializes in data journalism, and his reporting has focused on mapping, science, remote sensing, history, data on the radio, police use of force, the U.S.-Mexico border wall and sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

Jeff Hargarten is a data journalist for the Star Tribune focusing on data-driven reporting and visualization. He has covered elections, technology, criminal justice, demographics and public health.

612-673-4642

© 2020 StarTribune. All rights reserved.