How Amy Klobuchar fared in Trump country

After cruising to a third term in the 2018 midterm elections earlier this month, DFL U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is receiving a lot of attention from national media and political prognosticators as a potential presidential candidate in 2020.

Much of the buzz stems from her performance in parts of Minnesota where other Democrats running for statewide office struggled. Here is a look at how Klobuchar outperformed Gov.-elect Tim Walz and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith in precincts won by President Donald Trump in 2016.