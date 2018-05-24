Address: : 9250 Courthouse Blvd., Inver Grove Heights

Type: Municipal government

Size: 36,000 square feet

Cost: $10.5 million

Developer: City of Inver Grove Heights

Architects: Wendel

Details: The city of Inver Grove Heights is preparing to begin construction on a new fire station located near the interchange of Hwys. 52 and 55.

The site is 11.6 acres, purchased by the city for $1.9 million last year. Only 5.5 acres will be used for the new fire station No. 2; the remainder will be sold in the future to recoup some of the project’s $10.5 million cost.

The City Council cleared the way for construction when it approved a comprehensive plan change and rezonings to accommodate the parcel’s new use. The effort took another step forward this month when the city requested proposals for an owner’s representative to manage bidding and construction of the 36,000-square-foot facility. The council is set to review the bids at its June 11 meeting,

The architects for the two-story project are Eau Claire, Wis.-based Wendel and its Five Bugles Design subsidiary. The firm’s submitted elevations show a mix of building materials including cast stone, face brick and metal panels.

Though its is designated as Fire Station No. 2, the facility will actually be Inver Grove Heights’ third station. Its two existing stations are in the northern areas of the community while its southeastern section has been subject to longer response times.