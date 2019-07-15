The Minnesota Hospital Association is asking state officials to investigate Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and then stop the insurer from imposing new policies that the trade group says makes it more difficult and expensive for Minnesotans to access routine and lifesaving health care services.

Hospital association CEO Lawrence Massa sent a 27-page letter to the state attorney general and the state commissioners of health and commerce Monday asking their offices to investigate the not-for-profit insurer and block any policies that break the law, harm plan subscribers, or “negate” Minnesota Blue Cross’ legal obligations to Minnesota hospitals.

The association, representing 141 Minnesota hospitals, says the insurer is unilaterally imposing new administrative barriers that make it more difficult and time-consuming for patients obtain medically needed care for more than 250 different services, even though the requests are ultimately approved.

Reached for comment Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota said the insurer was still in the process of reviewing the letter.

The hospital association also says the insurer is declaring some services won’t be covered even when provided to an eligible patient at an in-network hospital. For example, endoscopy services including routine colonoscopies for colon cancer will no longer be covered at a community hospital if there’s an ambulatory surgery center within 25 miles, even if a Blue Cross member gets the service at an in-network hospital, the association says.

The state Health Department recently spent $500,000 on a public campaign urging residents to get screened for colorectal cancer, the hospital group notes.

“Limiting BCBS subscribers’ access, making it more difficult for them to get these medically necessary treatments and diagnostic services, and increasing patients’ delays and travel distances to have these procedures run counter to the state’s underlying interest in public health and the general welfare of our residents,” the hospital association letter says.

This is a developing story.