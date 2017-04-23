Roughly two dozen Twin Cities firefighters and police officers are embracing honor guard duties starting Sunday afternoon at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for a dive team member who died in Texas while on an emergency call and is heading home for burial in her native North Dakota.

Lori Pohanka-Kalama, a member of the Morgan’s Point fire and police dive team in far southeastern Texas, was pulled from a rain-swollen creek on the Fort Hood Army Base on April 15, was hospitalized and died the next day. She was among those searching for a soldier who got swept away in the water along with his vehicle.

Pohanka-Kalama, 46, is now on her way back to south-central North Dakota and burial this week.

On Sunday, the honor guard at the Twin Cities airport will remain there for nearly six hours in service to Pohanka-Kalama and her family as they await their flight to North Dakota.

Eden Prairie Fire Chief George Esbensen said in a Facebook posting that the honor guard will tend to Pohanka-Kalama’s casket and “also see to any needs of family members who are also accompanying her home to her final resting place.”

The chief said his three of his personnel are part of a larger contingent of fire and police department members participating in this mission, which was organized with the help of Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Ken Prillaman.

“How tribute is paid to the fallen is a reflection on the integrity of our profession,” Esbensen said in the Facebook posting.

Prillaman said there are 22 people who are officially part of the honor guard, but he expects members of the airport police and fire departments to participate as well has others from the metro area.

Upon arrival from Texas the airport’s main terminal, the casket will be moved to an airport fire station until the time comes to be put on the Sunday night flight to Bismarck, Prillaman said. During that time, family making the trip will be escorted to a room in the terminal and also have the option of taking transportation somewhere nearby to relax or have dinner, said Prillaman, who will be among the Twin Cities fire personnel participating.

Pohanka-Kalama’s obituary on the website of Myers Funeral Home in Linton noted that “her sudden death exemplifies her caring and courage. ... She has successfully carried out several search and recovery missions with them. Her bravery and caring knew no bounds.”

Along with her volunteer work on the dive team, Pohanka-Kalama also was managing a speech pathology practices.

Pohanka-Kalama was born in Grafton, N.D., and while a child moved with her family to Linton, 60 miles southeast of Bismarck.

She married Kelly Kalama in Texas, and they lived in various locations in connection with his military career, finally locating in Belton, Texas. Survivors include sons Rafe, 14, and Gabriel, 13.

A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at First Baptist Church in Linton. Visitation on Monday will be from noon to 9 p.m. Monday at the funeral and again Tuesday for one hour before services at the church.