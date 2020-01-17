PLAN 1074-4

Total sq. feet: 2,435 • Bed/Bath: 3/ 3.5

Stories: 2 • Garage bays: 2 • Foundation: Slab

A spacious front porch sets a welcoming tone for this farmhouse design. Inside, an easygoing flow creates a relaxing vibe. The kitchen shows off a large island with seating and opens to the dining space. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet that opens to the laundry room for extra convenience. The rear porch includes an outdoor kitchen and easy access to the powder room. And don’t miss the mudroom — with lockers — just off the two-car garage. There’s room to grow with an optional upper-level bonus area and a third bathroom.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.