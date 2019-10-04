Golden Valley

Built in 1965, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom house has 3,415 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, full finished walkout basement, balcony, deck and patio. Listed by Chris Wasilensky, Keller Williams Integrity Realty, 612-720-2564.

St. Paul

Built in 1910, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 2,209 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, second-story laundry, unfinished vaulted third story, fireplace, built-ins, hardwood floors, den, porch, two-car and single-car garages. Listed by Patti Kellum, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 612-481-6144.

Dellwood

Built in 1972, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 2,730 square feet and features five bedrooms on one level, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full unfinished basement, two decks, porch, three-car attached garage and storage shed on a 1.85-acre lot. Listed by Max Gygi, Re/Max Results, 651-248-6091.

St. Paul Built in 1910, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 2,209 square feet and featured three bedrooms on one level, second-story laundry, unfinished vaulted third story, fireplace, built-ins, hardwood floors, den, porch, two-car and single-car garages. Listed by Patti Kellum, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 612-481-6144,

Note: Listings active as of Oct. 2.

Photos provided by Paul Lavold, Twin City Visuals/Borna Albus, Square Feet Floor Plans/Max Gygi