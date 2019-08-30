Shakopee
Built in 2010, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 2,861 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, finished walk-out basement, porch, deck with pergola and additional separate entertaining deck and shed. Listed by Kurt Peterson, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 612-325-6324.
Minneapolis
Built in 1923, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Lynnhurst neighborhood has 1,612 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, farm sink and granite countertops, full basement, patio and two-car detached garage. Listed by Tom Meckey, Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty, 612-327-8308.
Cottage Grove
Built in 1925, this five-bedroom, four-bathroom house has 3,400 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, full finished basement, wine cellar, deck porch, patio, outdoor entertaining area with fireplace and kitchen, and three-car detached garage. Listed by Adam Bast, Edina Realty, 612-803-2064.
Note: Listings active as of Aug. 28.