Is south Minneapolis sinking?

More than a hundred residents living around Lake Nokomis and Hiawatha demanded answers at a public meeting Wednesday night about why the area seems abnormally inundated, with high water damaging their houses and neighborhoods. In some cases, yards have been replaced by swamps drowning 100-year-old trees.

“We have collected over 80 addresses that have had sewer line fractures, sinkholes, water in basements, and shifting foundations, with repair costs ranging from $5,000 to $60,000,” said resident Joan Soholt, who has been canvassing areas around Lake Nokomis.

The group is asking for U.S. Geological Survey scientists to study the issue, akin to its high-profile work examining low water levels at White Bear Lake.

Pinpointing a cause won’t be easy. Water in the area is managed and redirected by an array of government agencies, who oversee its flow from Lake Minnetonka to the Mississippi River, as well as from Richfield and the airport into south Minneapolis.

Representatives of many of those entities were on hand Wednesday night, including legislators, City Council members, USGS scientists, officials with the state Department of Natural Resources and Minnehaha Creek Watershed District and others.

Perry Jones with USGS said this situation is distinct from White Bear Lake because the Minneapolis lakes are interconnected.

“It’s very complex as far as the history of what’s gone on down in this area, with rerouting of systems,” Jones said. “Here you’ve got a large, complex watershed to address. So there’s not simple answers.”

Jerry Mullin, who presented Wednesday night on behalf of the Hiawatha Lake area, said the problems there are similar.

“The common thread is that we have serious groundwater high-water table issues in this part of the watershed,” he said. “And it’s not well understood as to why these problems have arisen in the last five years.”

City representatives have attributed the problem to increased precipitation. In a letter to the DNR, Rep. Jean Wagenius, DFL-Minneapolis, said such events should only become more common due to climate change. But she also highlighted a number of infrastructure changes affecting the water flow.

“Neighbors tell me that until now, nothing like this has happened in the memory of folks who have lived in the area for over 40 years,” she wrote.

