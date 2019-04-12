A mall sits in rarefied company when it signs a global retailer with only five other stores in the U.S.

That's the coup that Mall of America can crow about when it secured Minnesota's first Canada Goose store. The other new stores announced by Canada Goose earlier this week will open in Milan, Paris, Toronto, Alberta and Banff.

"Canada Goose is a brand that understands the need for bringing unique concepts to their customers," said vice-president of leasing Carrie Charleston in a statement.

For five years Mall of America has had little success filling the $325 million north-end expansion with luxury retailers. Last fall fast-fashion retailer H&M took a 40,000 square feet space in the wing, ending hopes of a wing devoted to high-end retail.

The new 5,500 square-feet Canada Goose store, opening in fall/winter 2019, will be on the first floor west between Nordstrom and Macy's, not the north wing. It will feature a "cold room" where guests can test the warmth of parkas in temperatures as low as -13 degrees Fahrenheit.

The winter selection includes parkas, bombers, vests, jackets, snow pants and accessories. The iconic coyote fur-trimmed parkas sell for about $1,200.

What do the retail stores sell in the spring and summer? Currently, the website is offering raincoats for $600 to $800, hoodies for $500, sweaters for $375 and a men's quilted blazer for $1,800.

Locally, Nordstrom and Hoigaards carry some Canada Goose items too, but this will be the first opportunity for locals to check out a full assortment of outerwear, knitwear and accessories.