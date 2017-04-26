J. Selby’s, a new vegan restaurant in St. Paul, has closed temporarily due to a shortage of staff and food, according to a Facebook post.

The eatery opened on April 15.

“Our opening week has left us at a place where we are unable to provide you all, our customers, with the service, the food, and the experience you deserve,” the post read in part.

The restaurant, owned by Matt Clayton, shut its doors on Friday at 4 p.m. and has not given a timetable for re-opening.

J. Selby’s is, however, holding a meatless “burger” cookout in its parking lot across the street from the restaurant on Wednesday (April 26) from 4 to 7 p.m. Patrons are asked to bring their own buns – because, well, they’re low on buns.

“We are going to close…so we can better prepare ourselves for the large crowds we expect in the future,” the post continued. “We apologize deeply for this, but we want to make sure that the experience you get here at J. Selby’s is the one you deserve.”