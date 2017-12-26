A house fire early Tuesday on the Iron Range killed a husband, wife and child, and left another child with life-threatening injuries and a third youngster less seriously harmed, authorities said.

The blaze in the 200 block of 42nd Street E. in a Hibbing neighborhood broke out shortly after 1:30 a.m., the Fire Department said.

Fire crews arrived to find one juvenile outside but four other people trapped inside, fire officials said.

The four were pulled from the fire on the south end of town about 15 minutes later and were not breathing. While the two children were resuscitated and hospitalized, the couple died, the Fire Department said.

Authorities later said one of the children trapped inside died. The other was in critical condition at a Minneapolis hospital.

Authorities have not released the names of those in the home pending notification of relatives.

Patricia and Steven Gillitzer

However, a family member identified the adults as Steven Gillitzer, 67, and 63-year-old Patricia Gillitzer.

Flags outside the Hibbing fire stations were at half-staff Tuesday afternoon in memory of Steven Gillitzer, who was a onetime firefighter for the department.

The blaze was declared out about three hours after it started.

Fire officials have not released a preliminary cause of the blaze, which left the house a total loss.

“The investigation is ongoing amongst the double-digit below-zero temperatures,” a Fire Department statement read.