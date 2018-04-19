Herberger's store closing sales will begin Friday.

The liquidation sales are expected to run about 10 to 12 weeks. There are 14 Herberger's stores in Minnesota, including at Rosedale and Southdale centers. Other locations in the Twin Cities include St. Paul, Bloomington, Blaine and Stillwater.

Herberger's is part of the parent chain Bon-Ton Stores, which said earlier this week that will go out of business after liquidators had the winning bid for it in a bankruptcy auction.

Bon-Ton has 250 stores in the U.S., a few dozen of which were already being liquidated as part of a previously announced round of store closures. Now the rest of its 212 stores will also be liquidated.

The company also operates stores under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, Elder-Beerman, and Younkers nameplates.

There are two Younkers stores in Minnesota, in Duluth and Austin, which will also start marking down merchandise Friday as they begin store-closings sales.